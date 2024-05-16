By Anna Ellis •
Updated: 16 May 2024 • 15:51
Legal loophole: Netherlands moves to criminalise prison escapes. Image: Viacheslav Nikolaenko / Shutterstock.com.
In the Netherlands, escaping from prison or a psychiatric facility has historically not been considered a crime.
However, this only applies if the escapee acts alone; anyone who aids in the escape is subject to punishment.
When a prisoner escapes and is subsequently apprehended, they are typically returned to the institution to serve out their sentence.
However, aiding an escapee has always been illegal.
Despite this, the Dutch authorities have recognised the need to address this legal loophole.
Outgoing Minister for Legal Protection Franc Weerwind intends to introduce a legislative amendment in the summer to make escaping from prison officially punishable.
This initiative has been in progress for five years, with Weerwind pledging in 2019 to address the issue following pressure from the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament.
The proposed amendment would impose an additional four-year sentence on individuals who successfully break free from incarceration.
Weerwind recently acknowledged the delay in pushing forward with the bill, attributing it in part to the distractions caused by pandemic-related matters.
He assured parliament that he is actively working on advancing the legislation and is committed to implementing the necessary changes to ensure that escaping from prison is met with appropriate consequences.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.