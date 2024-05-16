By Anna Ellis •
Published: 16 May 2024
New AVE adventure: Alicante to Malaga direct routes. Image: Renfe / Facebook.
Renfe is introducing two new AVE trains for direct and daily travel between Alicante and Malaga, starting June 1.
Tickets are now available for purchase through the usual channels.
The new AVE service will have a stop at Atocha-Almudena Grandes.
Departing from Malaga at 8:05.AM, it will reach Alicante at 1:39.PM. and arrive in Murcia at 2:37.PM.
The return journey will depart from Murcia at 3:32.PM, Alicante at 4:35.PM, and arrive in Malaga at 10:36.PM.
Additionally, Renfe is introducing direct connections between Malaga and the cities of Cuenca, Albacete, Villena, Elche, and Orihuela starting June 1.
These new direct services complement the existing programming for travel between Malaga and Alicante, offering a link with two trains marketed through a single integrated ticket.
For schedules and service information, travellers can visit www.renfe.com
