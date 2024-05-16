No more scrums for Welsh Rugby star

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 May 2024 • 10:09

Louis Rees-Zammit in training Photo: Screenshot / YouTube

He played rugby for Wales at an international level, scoring 14 tries in 32 caps, now Louis Rees-Zammit has joined American Football’s Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

It is rare for rugby players to make the transition from one sport to another. Most UK born American Football players are those who were brought up playing college football in the USA. But Louis Rees-Zammit has proved that making the leap is possible.

Not only that, he has been signed on a three-year contract by what is arguably the greatest team currently playing in the NFL: four time Super Bowl winners, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Louis joined the International Player Pathway (IPP) in January 2024, an initiative set up in 2017 by the NFL to increase the number of players from outside the United States and Canada, expanding the pool of talent and growing the popularity of the sport around the world.

He was one of 15 members of the IPP’s Class of 2024 to participate in a trial at the University of South Florida on March 20, where he reportedly impressed all the NFL scouts by running a 40-yard dash in just 4.43 seconds; fast enough to have several teams look at him more closely.

In the end though, Rees-Zammit chose the Chiefs, who are odds-on favourites to reach Super Bowl again so everyone back in Wales will be waiting to see if he will take to the field on February 9, 2025, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans to compete for one of sport’s biggest prizes.