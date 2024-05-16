Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 2028

By Eugenia • Published: 16 May 2024 • 8:40

WORD SPIRAL

1 Agog; 2 Gush; 3 Hock; 4 Keys; 5 Sari; 6 Idea; 7 Ankh; 8 High; 9 Holt; 10 Talc; 11 Char; 12 Rear; 13 Road; 14 Dumb; 15 Boar; 16 Rudd. HADDOCK

QUICK QUIZ

1 West Point; 2 Hazelnut; 3 Spain; 4 Tim Rice; 5 Harpo; 6 Michael Flatley; 7 Jeeves; 8 Olivia Newton-John; 9 Manchester United; 10 A-ha.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Sump; 3 Assemble; 9 Absolve; 10 Taunt; 11 Inconstantly; 13 Muffin; 15 Aspire; 17 Ten-gallon hat; 20 Model; 21 Sidecar; 22 Somewhat; 23 Espy.
Down: 1 Stadiums; 2 Music; 4 Siesta; 5 Eat one’s words; 6 Bouilli; 7 Eats; 8 Glancing blow; 12 Death ray; 14 Freedom; 16 Plasma; 18 Hacks; 19 Emus.

QUICK

Across: 4 Incurs; 7 Animated; 8 Abacus; 10 Abide; 13 Phew; 14 Dear; 15 Frog; 16 New; 17 Asia; 19 Iris; 21 Fictional; 23 Dune; 24 Risk; 26 For; 27 Nail; 29 Emir; 32 Vice; 33 Aside; 34 Abject; 35 Official; 36 Teller.
Down: 1 Salad; 2 Tibia; 3 Maze; 4 Idaho; 5 Claw; 6 Rouses; 9 Begins; 11 Bee; 12 Drain; 13 Prairie; 15 Fit; 16 Nil; 18 Scenic; 20 Rakes; 21 Fur; 22 Oil; 23 Double; 25 Lid; 28 Actor; 30 Mimic; 31 Reply; 32 Veal; 33 Avid.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Cocer, 4 Tea bag, 9 Arrojar, 10 Crudo, 11 Roof, 12 Picture, 13 Age, 14 Útil, 16 Amar, 18 Tar, 20 Germany, 21 Alli, 24 Justo, 25 Empires, 26 Spaces, 27 Oveja.
Down: 1 Chairs, 2 Carro, 3 Rojo, 5 Escuchar, 6 Brújula, 7 Gloves, 8 Grape, 13 Al lado de, 15 Turista, 17 Agujas, 18 Tyres, 19 Fiesta, 22 Large, 23 Apio.

NONAGRAM

earl, fare, fear, frat, free, fret, hare, hart, hear, here, leer, raft, rale, rate, real, reef, reel, reft, rete, rhea, tare, tart, tear, tree, tref, after, alert, alter, earth, eater, ether, feral, flare, fleer, haler, hater, heart, later, ratel, tater, tetra, there, three, treat, aether, afreet, elater, falter, father, fatter, fetter, halter, hatter, healer, heater, lather, latter, letter, rattle, reheat, relate, tether, threat, feather, flatter, leather, reflate, theater, theatre, thereat, HEARTFELT.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 2028

HARD

Had Sudoku 2028

GOGEN

Gogen 2028

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 2028

