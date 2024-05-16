Rocking in the park

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 May 2024 • 16:06

Photo: Alhaurin Rock 2023 / Town Hall

Alhaurin Rock 2024 is in its 15th year and the contest for 2024 will see a performance by the group Malavé as star guests.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place on Saturday June 8 from 8pm in the Mirador de Bellavista Municipal Park of Alhaurin de la Torre. The event features the Alhaurin Rock Contest, which aims to give an opportunity for young bands to make themselves known in the world of rock. The bands that will perform are the three finalists from among the 25 that took part.

Rey Eco, Amiga 500 and Polarnova are playing to win this competition. The prize for the winner is €1,200 plus the recording of a song at the Impala Recording Studio, located in Mestanza. The second prize is €600 and the third prize is €400. During the festival, a charity raffle will be held for the Eo, Eo association to help fund its humanitarian aid and health research projects in Senegal.

The festival will be brought to a close by the group Malavé. Originally from Alhaurín de la Torre, these four musicians have been working tirelessly since the beginning of 2022 with the clear objective of making an impact on their audience. Their music is characterised by rockin’ songs, powerful concerts and an intensity of performance.