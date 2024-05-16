By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 May 2024 • 21:40

The stars come out for E1 Photo: KFP

Will Smith, footballer Didier Drogba, Super Bowl winning quarterback, Tom Brady, tennis player Rafa Nadal, F1 driver Sergio Pérez and singer Marc Anthony (who will give the opening concert of the event on May 31at the Oassis Marbella Fest), are all captains of the teams in the E1 competition, the Electric Formula 1 of the Sea, taking place on Saturday June 1 and Sunday June 2 in Puerto Banus.

“This is a meeting that combines sport and tourism promotion”, said Marbella’s Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, who visited the work that is taking place in Puerto Banus to get ready for E1, and noted, “the great media impact and the economic return that it will mean for the city, with an estimated accumulated audience of more than one billion and an economic return for the city which will exceed €25 million”.

CEO of Cívitas Puerto Banús, Juan Núñez, said that, “the race will be held right in front of the port, next to the breakwater”. There will be a Fan Zone where some 8,000 visitors are expected over the two days, in addition to the 500 square metre VIP Hospitality and the dry dock area, which will house the 5,600 square metre paddock, the television production area and the teams’ marquee.

On Saturday June 1 the teams will compete in the qualifying races and on Sunday there will be the semi-final and final. E1 is a new global sport with races that will take place over the course of 2024 in Monaco, Hong Kong, Jeddah, Geneva, Venice and right here in Marbella.