By Anna Ellis •
Published: 16 May 2024 • 14:43
Unlocking Bigastro's past with new treasures. Image: Ayuntamiento de Bigastro.
International Museum Day is observed on May 18.
In celebration of the day, the Bigastro City Council has introduced new pieces that will enrich the Museum of History and Culture.
The official chronicler Pascual Segura, highlighted the significance of these pieces, including a football used in the inaugural match at the Bigastro soccer field, signed by all players of that historic game, a stonemasonry tool from the town’s historic quarry, and a valuable paleontological artefact.
The mayor invites everyone to explore this space, which houses numerous intriguing items offering valuable insights into Bigastro’s past.
