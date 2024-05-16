Unmissable Kickboxing in Altea

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 16 May 2024 • 19:00

Kickboxing match Credit: Raoul Heremans, Flickr

This June, top athletes from the Valencian Community will compete in the Boxing, Kickboxing and K1 event in Altea.

Organised by the Department of Sports, the Gimeno Team and the Kickboxing, Muay Thai and Human Rights Federation, the evening on June 16 from 5pm, will host the mastery of the young Altean and Valencian boxers.

“The idea is to give visibility to our sport and for our boys and girls to demonstrate in front of their people what they are capable of doing ,” shared the organisers.

The participants will be between 30 and 35 years old and are scheduled to have 15 or 16 fights of different categories, as well as athletes from 16 years old and older in Kickboxing, Muay Thai and K1 modalities, for men and women.

“We are very happy to host this event in Altea at the Palau dels Esports because we do not usually have this type of events and from the Department of Sports we also want to promote contact sports,” said the councilor of the area, Sara Soler.

During the announcement of the event, Sara Soler thanked the Gimeno Team and the Kickboxing Federation for organizing the evening and encouraged local sports fans to attend the spectacular match.