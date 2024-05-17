Trending:

AVE Málaga-Murcia Introduction Sparks Controversy

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 17 May 2024 • 19:19

AVE Málaga-Murcia Introduction Sparks Controversy Image: Shutterstock/ Maksim Safaniuk

THE introduction of the AVE Málaga-Murcia hasn’t quite hit the mark with the folks in Murcia. Despite initial excitement, reality swiftly set in when they learned about the journey’s daunting duration—six to seven hours. Social media quickly became a hub for disbelief and frustration.

AVE Disappointment: Commuter Outcry

Departing from Murcia at 3:32 pm, stopping in Alicante at 4:35 pm, then heading to Madrid, and finally arriving in Málaga at 10:36 pm, the journey’s length left residents shaking their heads. One quipped, ‘I might as well walk and save €300 on this ‘tourist AVE’.’ Another lamented, ‘It’s practically a tour of half of Spain. Are we fools to entertain this?’ The sentiment echoed across the region, with many feeling slighted.

Isolated Murcia: Traveller’s Dismay

One resident expressed, ‘It’s a mockery of the Region of Murcia. Not only do we endure railway neglect, but we’re also being laughed at. They’ve turned us into a railway island.’ The absence of local connections compounds the frustration. As one resident summarised, ‘It’s a slap in the face for Murcia.’

Continue Reading