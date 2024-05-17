Cuevas del Almanzora an Almerian jewel

By John Smith •
Published: 17 May 2024 • 12:10
Enjoying one of the historic sites
Credit: Cuevas del Almanzora Council
The town of Cuevas del Almanzora is, as might be recognised by its name, a municipality of caves which traces its origins back to prehistoric times.
It’s a delightful old town with buildings dating back to the 16th Century and even though the more northern parts sit by the desert, it boasts 17 kilometres of beach front with a number of reasonably priced good quality hotels.
Resident population is just under 15,000 and more than a quarter of those living in the municipality are foreign which gives it a very cosmopolitan feeling but even with the local desalination plant and reservoir, drought can sometimes be a problem.
For those who enjoy archaeology and prehistoric sites, Cuevas is an ideal place to visit with its caves and bronze age remains but there is also a good choice of well-preserved buildings from the 16th Century onwards.
This former mining town offers a great deal for all visitors and nearby is the spectacular Desert Springs Resort and Golf Club which was inspired by its namesake in Arizona and offers one of the best golf courses in Spain surrounded by gardens and luxury urbanisations.
In 1966, two US aircraft collided over the beach and sea off of Palomares, a suburb of Cuevas dropping four atom bombs, all which were recovered although some radioactivity was recorded over a relatively small area and even now discussions continue to take place over removal of contaminated land.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
