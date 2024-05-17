Disney+ TV Series set in Costa Blanca

By Anna Akopyan •
Past Lies premiere
Disney+ filmed a drama TV Series in Denia, Benidorm and Altea; Past Lies is now available for streaming.
Filmed in various locations across the Valencian Community, Past Lies is a dramatic thriller show with a cast of renowned actors, a large part of which is set in Denia.
The show premiered on May 10 with Disney+, being the company´s original production.
Past Lies follows the preoccupations and secrets of a group of women, led by the actresses Belen Cuesta, Irene Escolar and Marta Etura. 25 years after high school, the women discover the remains of their long-lost friend, played by Elena Anaya, who disappeared mysteriously during a school trip to Mallorca.
The Elda Inspector, Paula Rios, commences her work on the case but the group of friends is simultaneously entering their own investigation, diving into the complex past of high school conflicts, lies and inner torments.
The series was produced in collaboration with José Manuel Lorenzo of DLO Producciones and marks the television debut of director Clara Roquet, known for her award-winning film Libertad.
Throughout 13 weeks in the summer of 2023, Past Lies was filmed across Spain, including the municipalities of Denia, Altea, Benidorm and Elda, as well as La Falla de Moraig and Madrid.
Stream Past Lies here.
