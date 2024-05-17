By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 May 2024 • 13:15

Elche-Alicante Airport: Soaring to new heights. Image: Yaroslav Astakhov / Shutterstock.com

Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport achieved its best April on record, welcoming 1,590,828 passengers.

This marks the fourth consecutive month of record-breaking numbers, surpassing April 2023 figures by 10.8 per cent.

International travellers remain predominant, contributing 1,365,202 passengers, marking a 10.1 per cent increase.

National traffic also saw a notable rise, with 223,594 passengers, up by 15.8 per cent compared to the previous year.

Breaking down international visitors by nationality, the United Kingdom topped the list with 552,320 travellers, followed by the Netherlands (102,913), Belgium (81,690), Germany (81,538), and Norway (71,056).

In terms of flights, the airport managed 10,100 movements in April, up by 9.2 per cent from the previous year.

For the first four months of the year, the airport handled a total of 4,819,105 passengers, marking an 18.5 per cent growth compared to the same period in 2023.

Operations also increased, with 30,829 flights recorded, representing a 15.2 per cent rise compared to the same months in the previous year.