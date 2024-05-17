Fashion for cancer survivors

By John Smith • Published: 17 May 2024 • 17:22

Smiles on the faces of all those who took part Credit: Cuevas del Almanzora Council

On Tuesday May 13 a delegation from the Cuevas del Almanzora Council was invited to attend a very special fashion show at the Almeria School of Arts.

The ongoing fight against cancer

This was the fourth annual Mucho por vivir (much to live for) fashion parade organised by the Spanish Association against Cancer (AECC).

Six proud women who have undergone breast cancer surgery showed newly designed swimwear and lingerie fashion for the summer.

The Cuevas Councillor for Citizen Participation, Maria del Mar Rico, accompanied the attendees and thanked Magdalena Cantero, President of the Association for inviting Cuevas del Almanzora to the event.

She went on to praise the organisation and to confirm that the council was committed to supporting all of the endeavours of the AECC.