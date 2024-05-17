Fine dining and ‘a cappella’ singing

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 May 2024 • 15:44

Photo: Facebook / The Kingsmen

Elissimo Events have collaborated with The Green Label Restaurant at El Chaparral Golf to create a fantastic evening of fine dining and excellent entertainment with ‘The Kingsmen’ on Thursday May 23 at 7.30pm.

Classic songs performed with no instruments, just perfectly synchronised, beautiful vocal harmonies, plus an ‘after-party’ with London celebrity DJ, Steve Leslie Lewis, playing the best party sounds from the 60s, 70s and 80s. An evening not to be missed!

The Kingsmen are Columbia University‘s premier all-male ‘a cappella group’, founded in 1948 at the request of then-University President Dwight Eisenhower to sing at the Homecoming Game. Notable alumni of the group include Art Garfunkel and composer Tom Kitt. Their repertoire features a range of musical genres including doo-wop, Motown, classic rock, R&B, as well as contemporary tunes.

Tickets are €52 which includes a welcome drink, a three-course dinner with wine and the fabulous a cappella show. For reservations email: eventselissimo@gmail.com or call +34 722 551 987