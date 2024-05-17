By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 May 2024 • 11:33

From dream to reality: Quintessentially Quesada. Image: La Marquesa Golf / Facebook.

Ciudad Quesada, situated in the southern part of Costa Blanca near Rojales in Alicante province, is a residential area close to Guardamar del Segura’s beaches.

Nestled atop a natural hill, Quesada is built around a golf course, offering views stretching southward over the Mediterranean and Torrevieja’s Natural Park.

Its origin story is quite remarkable, as the city emerged in 1970.

This development owes its existence to a Spanish entrepreneur, Justo Quesada Samper, who envisioned transforming agricultural land into a residential tourist destination.

Justo Quesada initiated his project in 1972, purchasing vast hectares of land south of Rojales.

Here, he commenced building what would later be known as the Ciudad Quesada urbanisation.

This pioneering endeavour in Spain was unique, incorporating a golf course, initially named Quesada Golf Club and later renamed La Marquesa Golf and Country Club, as well as an airfield.

Justo Quesada, who passed away in 2010, was a trailblazer in real estate development in the Valencian Community during the sector’s early days.

Throughout his illustrious career, he garnered numerous accolades.

Although his five children now manage his business, Justo Quesada’s legacy remains synonymous with tourism and real estate progress in Spain.

Today, Justo Quesada’s vision has materialised into one of Spain’s most significant real estate projects, boasting nearly 30,000 residences in the heart of Costa Blanca.

The urbanisation, comprising mainly luxury apartments and villas, has expanded to the extent of having its own town hall, solidifying its status as a genuine Spanish city.