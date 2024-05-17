By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 May 2024 • 11:31

Gibraltar band Escape Photo: Facebook / Escape

On Saturday June 1st, music enthusiasts and philanthropists alike will converge on Orange Square in Sabinillas for the much-anticipated ‘Gift For Gaza’ Fundraising Music Festival.

This day-long event promises an unforgettable fusion of music, culture, and compassion, all in support of the charity ‘Medecins sans Frontieres‘ (Doctors without Borders).

From 2pm until midnight, everyone attending this free event will be treated to an eclectic lineup featuring over 12 sensational music acts spanning various genres. Whether you’re a fan of soul-stirring melodies or heart-pounding beats, the ‘Gift For Gaza’ festival has something for everyone.

Among the headliners are the mesmerising 12-piece ensemble, ‘The Locos Collective’, whose dynamic performance is sure to captivate audiences of all ages. Adding to the excitement is UK rapper ‘Fatmanz Revenge’, whose rhymes are guaranteed to ignite the stage. And representing the vibrant music scene of Gibraltar is none other than ‘Escape,’ promising an electric performance.

More than just a music festival, ‘Gift For Gaza’ is a testament to the power of unity and compassion. Embracing the tagline “It’s not about Religion, It’s about Humanity,” the event seeks to transcend cultural divides and foster a spirit of solidarity in support of those in need.

Critical medical assistance

With every note played and every donation made, attendees will be contributing to the invaluable work of ‘Medecins sans Frontieres’, providing critical medical assistance to communities around the world, including Gaza.

“We believe in the universal language of music and the universal need for humanitarian aid,” said the organisers, “Through this festival, we aim to harness the collective energy of music lovers to make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by conflict”.

In addition to the performances, attendees can look forward to a vibrant array of food stalls, artisan stands, and interactive activities, ensuring a day of fun and philanthropy for the whole family.