Great local support received at inaugural party

By EWN • Published: 17 May 2024 • 10:42

On Friday 10th May Cocinas Maxana and First Choice Almeria officially opened their doors to their bespoke new premises on Mojacar Playa.

A wonderful time was had by all at their inaugural party, which saw local busineses, as well as important national suppliers and clients past and present, joined together to celebrate the new opening.

First Choice Almeria was established in 2001 by Peter Darville, who then12 years later set up Cocinas Maxana, supplying and fitting quality bespoke kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms and much more.

Peter, along with his wife Steph and their team of very professional tradesmen have gone from strength to strength providing Services and products from small jobs to complete re–furbishments. Whether you want a kitchen, bathroom, wardrobes, doors & Windows supplied and fitted, or simply just suppled, we have a solution for all budgets They will provide you with a complete service from start to finish. Also, trade enquiries are very welcome.

They moved from the Parque Comercial in Mojacar playa into a lovely spacious premises located on the Paseo de Mediterreaneo 30, 5B, show casing all they have to offer. Cocinas Maxana are official suppliers of Cosentino products such as Dekton, Silestone and Sensa, which are of the highest quality, yet they will cater for the needs for every budget.

First Choice Almeria provides services for buying and selling fully legal houses as well as rental properties, they guide you through the whole buying and selling process from start to finish, and with their Association with GC Partners who are a currency exchange company will make sure a successful transition for buying or selling a property will be achieved.

The opening of the new showroom received great support, with a wonderful paella and drinks all provided for by MAUI BEACH Bar of Mojacar Playa, showing just how important local business support and provide for each other.

For more information on any of their services please call them on 950 615 561 or email info@cocinasmaxana.com or info@firstchoicealmeria.com