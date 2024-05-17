Greetings from Casa Nordica

By EWN • Published: 17 May 2024 • 15:17

Located in the heart of Fuengirola, Casa Nordica is more than just a supermarket – it’s a treasure trunk for Scandinavians seeking a taste of home on the Costa del Sol.

With a warm welcome and shelves brimming with familiar favorites from Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark, Casa Nordica is the go-to destination for those craving a little slice of Scandinavia.

As Friday May 17th approaches, Casa Nordica extends a special greeting to all our Norwegian customers in celebration of Norway’s Constitution Day. Whether you’re planning a festive gathering or simply seeking essentials for your party, Casa Nordica has everything you need to make your celebration truly memorable. From traditional treats to party supplies, we’ve got you covered.

Our supermarket is renowned for its wide selection of products, including gluten-free options and a popular baby food section, ensuring that every member of the family can find something to enjoy. But it’s not just about the products – our friendly staff are always on hand to offer assistance and recommendations, making your shopping experience a breeze in your own language.

So, whether you’re stocking up on your favourite Scandinavian snacks, preparing for a special occasion, or simply looking for a taste of home, Casa Nordica is here to welcome you with open arms. Come and experience the warmth, hospitality, and flavours of Scandinavia at Casa Nordica – your home away from home on the Costa del Sol.

C. San Isidro Labrador, 3, 29640 Fuengirola

casanordica.eu

Sponsored