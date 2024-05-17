Guinness goes green with €100 million investment

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 May 2024 • 9:24

The Guinness site decarbonises Photo: Facebook / Guinness

Diageo, owners of the world famous Guinness brand, has announced plans to invest over €100 million to decarbonise its historic St. James’s Gate site in Dublin, where Guinness has been brewed for 264 years.

The investment will enable St. James’s Gate to entirely phase out the use of fossil fuels in its direct brewing operations and reduce emissions generated by the site by more than 90 per cent and make it one of the most efficient breweries in the world by 2030.

By that year, the site’s renewable energy strategy will combine the use of grid-supplied electrical power heat pumps and biogas generated within a new water recovery facility. This facility will also improve water use efficiency and enable a reduction in the water used to brew Guinness by 30 per cent.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said: “Guinness has been made in Dublin for over a quarter of a millennium, and today so many tourists visit the location while they are here. It’s not just a green transformation for St. James’s Gate but a flagship transformation that will send a strong message to the world”.

Long-term sustainable future

Diageo’s Global Chief Executive Officer, Debra Crew, commented, “St. James’s Gate is an historic location for an iconic brand. We’re 260 years into our 9,000-year lease at St. James’s Gate and this investment will ensure that Guinness has an exciting and long-term sustainable future”.

This plan is the latest move by Guinness towards futureproofing its business, with the company long-since known for its pioneering employment offering of free health care, pension, paid holidays, and free meals to employees for over 200 years.