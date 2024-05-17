Hotel Tikar – A restaurant to keep to yourself

By EWN • Published: 17 May 2024 • 10:36

Restaurants can be like peeling an onion. The first layers are locales we give stars to because Google provokes us, next layers are spots where we recommend, we feel confident in our suggestion to tell others “oh you must try this place” Finally at the heart are hideaways we want only for ourselves. Maybe sharing only with our closest of friends.

Something unusual happens when you enter the Tikar. From the outside you think it is another typical hotel restaurant in the area. However, once you cross the threshold you are swept into a different sort of place. The warmth and colours are immediately comforting. As you are swept through to the secret garden, memories remerge: Key West, Cancun, Thailand…

Sitting in the hidden tropical garden with palms, hibiscus, bananas (in bloom!) and a waterfall flowing into the intimate pool. This is a restaurant you will want to keep for yourself. This treasure is serenity unspoiled, quiet and peaceful.

While settling in you order something to drink while looking over the menus. At lunch an unbelievably good valued “menu del día” includes Tikar’s famous seafood chowder, fresh spinach salad, basmati rice with shrimp and sauteed vegetables are just some of the starters. Mains include baked hake with lemon sauce, slow cooked pork cheeks, chicken breast with creamy orange vermouth sauce to mention a couple. Complete your menu with one of the desserts, maybe carrot cake, lemon tart, tiramisu or something else …. All home-made and delicious.

Dinner is a more formal setting although just as relaxing and tranquil. The dinner menu is more generous featuring San Franciso Shrimp Scampi, Goats Cheese Salad, Mussels steamed in wine and saffron, Duck Confit, Almond Crusted Salmon, Roquefort Stuffed Chicken or Braised Lamb Shank. Finishing with more homemade desserts maybe cheesecake or a molten chocolate cake. Attached to the restaurant is a small vinoteca where you can peruse the shelves and choose a nice wine for your table or just ask Sean and he will help you select something special.

¡Tikar Tapas! are served every Saturday afternoon. These tasty bites are fresh, delicious and handcrafted. They are not to be missed. Take advantage of the bottle of wine and 5 tapas offers and turn it into an enjoyable weekend outing.

Hotel Tikar’s Restaurante Azul offers their “menu del día” Tuesday-Friday 1:30-3:30. Dinner Wednesday- Saturday from 7:30-10:00. ¡Tikar Tapas! Saturdays 1:30-3:30

Reservations are highly recommended. www.hoteltikar.com 950 617 131