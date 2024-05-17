Japanese vigour at the Skateboarding Olympics

By Anna Akopyan •
Updated: 17 May 2024 • 19:41
Funa Nakayama skating
Credit: Funa Nakayama, Instagram
From the streets to the world´s most prestigious sports event; Japanese street skateboarding champions aim to lead in the 2024 Olympics.
Debuted in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, skateboarding has never been more popular, especially in Japan; now expecting more than 20 exceptional Japanese skaters to compete in Paris.
“The level of Japanese skateboarders is high and the real battle begins here,” said the skating world champion, Sora Shirai.
This summer, Japan can potentially earn up the three men´s and three women´s berths in Paris. The current list of Japan´s top 10 skateboarders is now dominated by Shirai, Kairi Netsuke, Ginwoo Onodera, Yuto Horigome and Toa Sasaki in the men´s team and Momiji Nishiya, Oda Yumeka, Liz Akama, Funa Nakayama, Coco Yoshizawa and Miyu Ito in the women´s league.
Having developed in the United States during the 1950s, skateboarding began its expansion alongside surfing and has by now reached a global level. With the increasing development of street skateboarding and its culture, the sport gained a large following in Japan.
The head of World Skate, Niall Neesom, explained the appeal of skateboarding in Japan: “The thing about Japan is it grafts schools on other movements. There are Japanese schools in art. There are Japanese schools in jazz. And there are Japanese schools in skateboarding.”
“I only see myself winning the title,” said the 15-year-old Oda Yumeka, one of the young Japanese skaters to claim the 2024 Olympic title.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.