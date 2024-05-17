Join the fun at the Irish Times Bar

By EWN • Published: 17 May 2024 • 19:24

Your ultimate destination for entertainment and hospitality.

Located in the heart of Calahonda, the Irish Times Bar beckons with its vibrant ambiance and unmatched hospitality. If you’re on the lookout for a place where live sports, late-night fun, and a warm welcome converge, look no further. Here’s why the Irish Times Bar should be at the top of your must-visit list.

Calling all sports enthusiasts! The Irish Times Bar is your sanctuary for all things athletic. With five screens, including an impressive 200-inch display, you’ll never miss a single moment of the action, whether it’s football, rugby, or tennis. And to sweeten the deal, we offer complimentary hot snacks during halftime, ensuring you stay fuelled up for the excitement.

But the excitement doesn’t end with sports

Step into our modern and spacious bar, where comfort meets convenience. With air conditioning to keep you cool and plenty of seating, you’ll feel right at home. Families are always welcome, and with amenities like a pool table and a slush puppy machine, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. For the summer we are thrilled to showcase our Cocktail Machine with a selection of cocktails for €7.50.

What truly sets the Irish Times Bar apart are our weekly events and specials. Experience the thrill of Monday Madness with hourly offers that’ll leave you delighted. Quench your thirst on Thirsty Tuesday with beer buckets priced at just €10. And don’t miss out on our midweek pick-me-up with Happy Hour deals from Wednesday to Friday, 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

As Calahonda’s premier late-night hotspot, the Irish Times Bar keeps the party going seven nights a week. From Thursday to Sunday, prepare to be dazzled by live entertainment that will keep you coming back for more.

For music lovers, our live performances every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10.00pm .We are delighted to announce the wonderful Terri & Ian will be back centre stage every Thursday.

Tuesday saw the return of the Pool competition. Great turnout and the winner Rosanna MacConeghy walked away with €300.00. So if you’re up for a challenge, join us for our pool competitions, where the skill on display is nothing short of phenomenal. Check out Fb for the next competition.

Stay connected with the Irish Times Bar on Facebook to stay in the loop about upcoming events and competitions. Whether you’re seeking an electrifying match, a night filled with live music, or simply good company, the Irish Times Bar guarantees an unbeatable atmosphere, all at prices that wont break the bank every day of the week.

Av. de España 18-19, Buenavista, Sitio de Calahonda, Mijas

722 766 277

