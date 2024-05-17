By Kevin Fraser Park •
Updated: 17 May 2024 • 15:30
Estepona's 'White Night'
Photo: Facebook / Estepona Town Hall
Estepona’s ‘La Noche en Blanco’ (White Night) cultural event will take place on Saturday June 1 with an extensive programme of free activities including all the city’s museums open from 8pm to midnight.
White Night 2024, which this year will be dedicated to ‘Dreams’, offers a series of free cultural and leisure activities in different areas of the city. The first will begin at 8pm, with a Batucada (a rhythmic dance routine featuring multiple drummers) in the Plaza García Caparrós, from an Afro-Brazilian percussion group which, after the performance, will parade along the Avenida de España.
At the same time, the Banda Municipal de Música will perform a concert ‘Música para soñar’ in the Plaza del Reloj, conducted by Maestro José Antonio López Camacho followed by a route around the murals of Estepona starting from the entrance to the Orchidarium.
At 9pm, Radio Televisión Estepona will take to the streets to ask passers-by what they dream of. In this competition, the most original dream will be rewarded with a dinner for two at the Mercado de Abastos.
There will be a tasting of a variety of Petisús (a type of éclair) in the Plaza Antonia Guerrero, where the illusionist Nebek will present a magic show ‘Sueños Fantásticos’ (Fantastic Dreams).
The programme will continue at 10pm with different events for all audiences. The violinist Elena Estoica will give a concert entitled ‘Dreams of light’ inside the Orchidarium while the Mirador del Carmen Cultural Centre will host the vocal a capella concert among other events.
At 11pm the evening will be rounded off in Plaza del Ajedrez with a concert by Diana Navarro a singer, songwriter, and actress from Malaga. Navarro’s impressive voice fuses flamenco with pop and she takes the udience ona musical journey with a stunning live performance. A fitting end to the ‘White Night’.
The full programme is available from the Town Hall website.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.