By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 17 May 2024 • 15:30

Estepona's 'White Night' Photo: Facebook / Estepona Town Hall

Estepona’s ‘La Noche en Blanco’ (White Night) cultural event will take place on Saturday June 1 with an extensive programme of free activities including all the city’s museums open from 8pm to midnight.

White Night 2024, which this year will be dedicated to ‘Dreams’, offers a series of free cultural and leisure activities in different areas of the city. The first will begin at 8pm, with a Batucada (a rhythmic dance routine featuring multiple drummers) in the Plaza García Caparrós, from an Afro-Brazilian percussion group which, after the performance, will parade along the Avenida de España.

At the same time, the Banda Municipal de Música will perform a concert ‘Música para soñar’ in the Plaza del Reloj, conducted by Maestro José Antonio López Camacho followed by a route around the murals of Estepona starting from the entrance to the Orchidarium.

Events for all audiences

At 9pm, Radio Televisión Estepona will take to the streets to ask passers-by what they dream of. In this competition, the most original dream will be rewarded with a dinner for two at the Mercado de Abastos.

There will be a tasting of a variety of Petisús (a type of éclair) in the Plaza Antonia Guerrero, where the illusionist Nebek will present a magic show ‘Sueños Fantásticos’ (Fantastic Dreams).

The programme will continue at 10pm with different events for all audiences. The violinist Elena Estoica will give a concert entitled ‘Dreams of light’ inside the Orchidarium while the Mirador del Carmen Cultural Centre will host the vocal a capella concert among other events.

At 11pm the evening will be rounded off in Plaza del Ajedrez with a concert by Diana Navarro a singer, songwriter, and actress from Malaga. Navarro’s impressive voice fuses flamenco with pop and she takes the udience ona musical journey with a stunning live performance. A fitting end to the ‘White Night’.

The full programme is available from the Town Hall website.