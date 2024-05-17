London house music beach party

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Beach Party
London House Music are back in Spain once again, teaming up with ‘What The House’ for the Friday night spectacular of Amor Andalucia at Charcon Beach in El Faro.
Some of the UK’s biggest house DJs, including Terry Farley, Ronnie Herel, Stuart Patterson & Precious, hit this great beach venue, literally just yards from the sea for one of the highlights of the summer.
Soul, funk and disco will feature in the afternoon and as the suns sets the best house music under the stars in one of the most amazing settings you will have ever danced in.
With local support from 2 of the coast’s finest DJs, Tito Pulpo and Terry Hobbs, this is one you won’t want to miss. Food is available at the venue or more of an extensive menu at the restaurant above the venue, next to El Faro lighthouse.
There are very limited tickets available for this event which is part of the week-long Amor Andalucia event, get yours quick to avoid missing out on a very rare chance to see all these house music specialists playing together in southern Spain.
It’s on Friday June 7 from 3pm until 2am and tickets are available from londonhousemusic.com or https://ra.co/events
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
