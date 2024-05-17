Marbecon: Marbella’s alternative culture fair

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 May 2024 • 21:07

Marbecon comes to Marbella Photo: Marbella Town Hall

The Manga, videogames, comics and alternative culture fair ‘Marbecon’ will take place on Saturday June 1 and Sunday June 2 at the Palacio de Congresos Centre and will double its size with more than 80 activities for all audiences.

Marbella’s councillor for Youth, Alejandro Gónzález, launched the evnt together with the director of the organising company, Eventos Go, Antonio Camacho, and said that, “throughout the weekend, the young people of the municipality can enjoy a different kind of leisure”.

He also explained that this year will feature, “an exhibition of old video games where fans will be able to see pieces that go back to the seventies and collector’s consoles including the first Japanese Nintendo”.

The show will open its doors from 11m to 9pm on Saturday and from 11am to 8pm on Sunday. Camacho said, “the forecasts for this year are very positive and we believe that we could go from 2,000 people in 2023 to more than 5,000”.

Among the activities will be a Kpop dance contest, which already has more than 40 registered participants; a Cosplay catwalk; an Arcade area, with more than 5,000 games, and the ‘Arena of Champions’, with more physical activities such as softcombat, target shooting or nerf soft archery.

Admission will be €4, although more than 2,000 flyers will be distributed throughout the city which will allow access to the show at a 2 for 1 price during the day on Sunday.