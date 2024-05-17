Marbella gets ready to party

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 May 2024 • 13:17

Feria de San Bernabe Photo: Facebook / Marbella Town Hall

The Feria de San Bernabe, an annual event, which takes place during the first half of June, is a vibrant celebration that combines rich Spanish culture with the unique charm of Marbella.

With the launch of the official poster, the 2024 dates have now been confirmed for the town fair of Marbella in honour of Saint Bernard: starting on Wednesday June 5 and finishing on the local holiday of Tuesday June 11.

From humble beginnings to becoming an iconic celebration on the Costa del Sol, this fair attracts visitors from all over the world with its unique blend of culture, gastronomy and entertainment.

The Marbella Fair officially begins with the lighting of the Arco de la Feria which is located at the entrance to the fairgrounds. The highlight is Tuesday June 11, when the Conquest of the Catholic Monarchs in 1485 is commemorated. On this day, following a mass in the Parish Church of Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación, a procession in honour of the Patron Saint San Bernabé parades through Marbella’s streets.

During the day, the fair takes place in the Alameda Park and in the Avenida del Mar offering a wide range of typical dishes and drinks, concerts, shows and entertainment for children.

Something for all tastes

At night, the action moves to Arroyo Segundo and attracts crowds with its numerous stalls, rides and games for all ages. The dazzling lights of the fairgrounds create a magical and festive atmosphere.

The Marbella Fair is much more than just a celebration. It is an opportunity to immerse yourself in the rich Spanish culture and enjoy a wide variety of events and activities for all ages. From flamenco dancing to live music concerts, horse shows and art exhibitions, there is something for all tastes.