Nerja: Voted top destination by holidaymakers

By Catherine McGeer •
Updated: 17 May 2024 • 17:18
Nerja: Coastal Paradise
Image: Shutterstock/ Agata Ibron
NERJA has been spotlighted as one of Spain’s top seaside destinations, according to a recent survey by Which Magazine.
Over 1,000 holidaymakers shared their insights, revealing a preference for quieter spots like Nerja over the more popular beach towns such as Marbella and Benidorm. Interestingly, most of the least favoured destinations were concentrated on the Costa Del Sol or Costa Blanca.
What makes Nerja special? It’s a delightful mix of old-world Andalucian charm and modern comforts. Its quaint streets lined with white houses, palm trees swaying in the breeze, and breathtaking views of the Sierra de Tejeda create a postcard-perfect setting.
Nerja earned high marks for its beautiful beaches, inviting seafront promenade, and diverse culinary scene. Alongside Nerja, other top coastal destinations like Javea, Altea, Cartagena, La Coruña, and Cadiz were also recognised for their cultural richness and natural beauty.
Whether you’re in search of cultural experiences or simply craving sun, sea, and sand, Nerja offers it all. With its warm hospitality, scenic walks, and delicious food, it’s no wonder Nerja has captured the hearts of travelers looking for an authentic Spanish coastal experience.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
