Nora Johnson – Gaudi’s never-ending saga

By Nora Johnson • Published: 17 May 2024 • 14:27

The majestic Sagrada Familia in Barcelona still stands amid the cranes, a testament to Antoni Gaudí’s vision, but could the basilica’s140-year construction saga finally be nearing its end? Well, maybe.

The head of the Sagrada Familia foundation reckons we might be looking at wrapping it up in a decade. But there’s a catch: the city council needs to green-light the eyebrow-raising main entrance staircase.

Now, this staircase plan? It’s causing a ruckus. We’re talking about bulldozing three blocks of flats, sending about 1,000 families packing as well as businesses. Naturally, feathers are ruffled and the basilica’s squabbling with the city council.

Currently, the spotlight’s on completing the central tower dedicated to Jesus, soaring 172.5 metres into the sky. They’re aiming at completing it by next year, coinciding with the centenary of Gaudí’s death and making the church Barcelona’s tallest building.

Some Gaudí buffs are even squabbling over whether the staircase was part of the master plan. But the foundation is adamant: it was.

Funding? Entry tickets foot the bill for this saga that’s never-ending. Since 1882, they’ve been at it, weathering the storms of history, including a Civil War hiatus that left Gaudí’s blueprints in tatters.

Critics have had their say too. Orwell even branded it “one of the most hideous buildings in the world”, moaning about missed anarchist opportunities. Oh, the drama!

