Olympic spirit in Nerja

Carrying the Torch
STUDENTS from Narixa public school in Nerja, brimming with enthusiasm and pride, took on a remarkable journey recently as they carried the Olympic torch through the bustling streets of Nerja.
Alongside them strode Alvaro Fernández, the esteemed Olympic athlete hailing from Nerja, who graciously shared his insights in interviews conducted by the children at the end of the torch’s route.
The excitement didn’t stop there. At the iconic Balcón de Europa, the students had the honour of meeting Ana María Muñoz, the councillor for Education and Culture. Muñoz, beaming with admiration, extended heartfelt congratulations to the students, as well as their dedicated teachers, for spearheading such a magnificent initiative that not only showcased their spirit but also united the community in celebration of athletic excellence.
