Pet Radar Launches in Spain

17 May 2024
Pet Radar, a new platform dedicated to reuniting missing pets with their owners, has launched in Spain.
Since its inception in Amsterdam in 2021, Pet Radar’s innovative approach has achieved remarkable success. The platform has already assisted 70 Spanish pet owners in their search, successfully locating 54 of the missing pets.
PetRadar works by leveraging the power of social media to spread the word about missing pets. Based on information provided by the owners, the platform uses targeted advertisements on Facebook and Instagram to alert over 4,000 neighbours within a 1km radius of where the pet was last seen.
David Olthaar, the founder of Pet Radar, expressed his enthusiasm for the platform’s achievements and its new expansion into Spain – “We can’t believe we’ve already found more than 12,000 missing pets. For a team of animal lovers, it’s truly heart-warming. Branching out is a new and exciting challenge, and we’re thrilled to be able to help the pet parents of Spain!”
The effectiveness of Pet Radar is best illustrated through the experiences of relieved pet owners. A user from the US shared their story – “PetRadar got our dog, Doggo, home! A local man and his sister took amazing care of him until his nephew saw Doggo on a PetRadar post and contacted us immediately. We are so grateful to them and Pet Radar!”
Looking ahead, Pet Radar aims to connect a strong community of pet owners in Spain. By collaborating with local veterinarians and shelters, such as Protectora de Animales, the platform hopes to create a safer environment for pets across the country. With its innovative use of digital tools and a passionate team, Pet Radar is set to make a significant impact on the lives of pets and their owners in Spain.
