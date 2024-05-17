By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 May 2024 • 9:03

Pink Ladies' Walk for Life: Join the fun. Image: Pink-Ladies Org.

Maria and the Pink Ladies are thrilled to announce the countdown to their much-awaited “Walk for Life” event.

This year, the walk will kick off and conclude at the Playa Flamenca Promenade, right in front of Surfers Bar.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, June 2, with registration starting at 10:30.AM and the walk commencing at 11:00.AM.

The registration fee remains at €5 per person, and each registered participant will receive a bottle of water courtesy of Surfers Bar and a shoulder bag donated by Spain Property Shop SL.

Torrevieja Pipes & Drums and Simon Morton from Sunshine FM will provide entertainment.

Sponsorship forms are available for registered walkers seeking support from friends and family.

For further details or to register, email info@pink-ladies.org or call (+34) 865942795 or (+34) 633487595.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the AACC to aid in the fight against cancer.

This event is the Pink Ladies’ highlight of the year, promising a day filled with fun for all ages, including our furry friends!

Maria and the Pink Ladies extend their heartfelt gratitude to the public for their continued support.

Maria said: “We rely so much on you guys, so from the bottom of my heart thank you so very much.”