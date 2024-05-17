Ponte Vecchio, ancient symbol of Florence is getting a makeover

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 May 2024 • 9:46

Florence's Ponte Vecchio Photo: Wikimedia CC / jebulon

“An operation that will leave its mark”. This is how Florence’s Mayor, Dario Nardella, announced the project for the restoration of the Ponte Vecchio, one of the symbols of the city and one of the most famous monuments in the world.

“This is an intervention that has never been carried out in the last century, the largest intervention after the 1967 flooding. For the extent of historical, artistic and architectural interest, we can say that the restoration of Ponte Vecchio is comparable to the restoration project of the Colosseum in Rome”, said the Mayor.

For the work, which will last until 2026 and cost a total of €2 million, Florence will have financial help from the Antinori family, owner of the renowned wine label, which will cover 50 per cent of the investment.

“The history of our family has always been closely linked to Florence since the 13th century. It is a city that has given us so much over the centuries, which is why we are particularly pleased to be able to be part of this important project,” says Antinori, adding that, “the 50th anniversary of our Tignanello wine, (which first went on sale in 1974), is the perfect occasion to be able to support this project to preserve Ponte Vecchio”.

Built in the first half of the 14th century and subjected to various reconstructions and consolidations over the centuries, “Ponte Vecchio has withstood floods, fires, and the Nazi invasion. Now, for the first time in its century-long history, it will be the subject of a complex restoration operation” said the Mayor.