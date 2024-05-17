Readers’ Views on Impact of Mass Tourism

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 17 May 2024 • 17:28

Can tourism continue to grow in Spain? Credit: A Savin

Movements across Spain are calling for the negative impact of mass tourism and over-crowding to be addressed.

We asked our readers if this reaction has come too late:

Judy Abingdon said – “Mallorca is a seductive location with a long history and a rich culture that naturally attracts a lot of attention. Having lived on a lot of islands I think it suffers from the same thing that usually happens. Investors see dollar signs and rush into projects without much planning. So yes, I think it will be very hard to correct this problem now, but I don’t put the blame on the tourists. I put it on the planners who should have done better and considered its citizens and visitors beforehand.”

May Al-Ali feels that the great ecomonic value of tourism should be considered – “As a Londoner who relocated to Spain, I feel that tourism is great for the country, it helps the economy grow. I’m sure the government appreciates that, and I’m sure that the increase in the value of locals’ houses is welcome too. The government just needs to put measures in place to support the infrastructure of the islands to reap the benefits of the economic boost.”

Cecilie Gamst Berg feels major change is needed if tourism is to be downsized – “If Spain wants to survive economically with fewer tourists, the people shouldn’t vote for governments that make it so difficult to start and run small businesses. The self-employed and entrepreneurs should be praised and held up as examples.”