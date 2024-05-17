Rincon de la Victoria spotlights historical landmarks

By Catherine McGeer •
A Historical Corner of Axarquia.
THE Tourism Department of the Rincón de la Victoria Town Hall continues its efforts to enhance its positioning as a tourist and cultural destination.
Their latest campaign, which will run until the end of this year, focuses on promoting Villa Antiopa and Cueva de la Victoria. This involves the placement of printed panels in various locations across the Axarquía region and the city of Malaga.
A total of 42 locations, including hotels, campgrounds, tourist offices, and travel agencies, will feature informative panels highlighting both Cueva de la Victoria and Villa Antiopa.
Continuous promotion remains a key strategy for the Tourism Department to maintain Rincón de la Victoria as a leading destination. Recently, they participated in the Expovacaciones Tourism Fair held in Bilbao.
Villa Antiopa, a Roman villa dating back to the 3rd century AD, stands as one of Spain’s best-preserved Roman villas, situated along the Mediterranean coast. Meanwhile, Cueva de la Victoria has Palaeolithic artifacts and Neolithic burials.
As efforts persist to attract visitors, both domestic and international, Rincón de la Victoria remains committed to showcasing its unique cultural heritage to travellers.
