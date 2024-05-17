Rooftop jazz nights

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 May 2024 • 11:47

Rooftop jazz for the summer Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

The Fuengirola Town Hall rooftop will host open-air music in June with the ‘Jazz Nights’ concert series.

The shows planned so far are: ‘Typing the mystery, jazz and poetry under the stars’ on Thursday June6, Milton Rodríguez Trío feat. Ana Cisneros on Thursday June 27, Jazz Quartet on Thursday July 4, and Miguel Ángel Gil Quintet on Thursday July 11.

All the performances will begin at 9pm and tickets for the first musical event can be found free of charge on the website www.entradas.fuengirola.es. The remaining performances can be purchased through the same website at a price of €5 each or €10 for the three-day pass. They can also be purchased in person at Viajes Flores (Paseo Marítimo, 63. Edificio Lubina I) from Monday to Friday, from 9.30am to 2pm and from 4pm to 7pm.

“Throughout the month of June we will be holding jazz sessions at La Azotea del Ayuntamiento, starting on Thursday June 6 to enjoy the music of María Esther Quartet under the stars”, said Councillor for Culture, Rodrigo Romero.

The will continue with the performance of the Milton Rodríguez Trio, which will have as a special guest vocalist Ana Cisneros, accompanied by two great musicians of international renown: double bass player Ilya Alabuzhev and the drummer Rajiv Javaweera.

The next event on July 4 with the Jazz Quartet, features a quartet concert for piano, sax, bass and drums in the jazz music genre. The Jazz Quartet is made up of Francisco Cañizares, pianist; Gustavo Díaz, saxophonist; Luis Salto, double bass player; and Thibault Benoit, drummer.

The last performance at the Azotea del Ayuntamiento will be given by Miguel Ángel Gil Quintet on July 11. The band, formed by Enrique Oliver (saxophonist), Juan Galiardo (pianist), Giustino Graziosi (drums), Perico Ramírez (guitarist) and Miguel A. Gil (double bass, electric bass and composer), will offer a varied Latin-Jazz repertoire.