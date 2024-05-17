By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 May 2024 • 15:11

Salty habits: Salt consumption in the Valencian Community. Image: VasiliyBudarin / Shutterstock.com.

“How much do we know about Food?”

According to the report “How much do we know about Food?” by the Official College of Dietitians-Nutritionists of the Valencian Community, 80 per cent of residents in Alicante habitually add salt to their meals without considering whether the foods they are consuming already contain salt.

The same habit is observed among those in Valencia and Castellón.

High Blood Pressure

This behaviour poses a risk of exceeding recommended daily salt intake levels, which in turn increases the likelihood of hypertension and related heart health issues.

Hypertension is a prevalent chronic condition in Spain, affecting four million adults, or 19.2 per cent of the population, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

Spain ranks second in Europe for the prevalence of hypertension.

The Valencian Community is no exception, ranking fifth among autonomous regions with high rates of hypertension.

The latest European Health Survey indicates that hypertension affects 20.6 per cent of the population in the Valencian Community, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the national average.