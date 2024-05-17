By Anna Ellis •
Published: 17 May 2024 • 15:11
Salty habits: Salt consumption in the Valencian Community. Image: VasiliyBudarin / Shutterstock.com.
“How much do we know about Food?”
According to the report “How much do we know about Food?” by the Official College of Dietitians-Nutritionists of the Valencian Community, 80 per cent of residents in Alicante habitually add salt to their meals without considering whether the foods they are consuming already contain salt.
The same habit is observed among those in Valencia and Castellón.
This behaviour poses a risk of exceeding recommended daily salt intake levels, which in turn increases the likelihood of hypertension and related heart health issues.
Hypertension is a prevalent chronic condition in Spain, affecting four million adults, or 19.2 per cent of the population, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE).
Spain ranks second in Europe for the prevalence of hypertension.
The Valencian Community is no exception, ranking fifth among autonomous regions with high rates of hypertension.
The latest European Health Survey indicates that hypertension affects 20.6 per cent of the population in the Valencian Community, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the national average.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.