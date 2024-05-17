By Anna Ellis •
Published: 17 May 2024 • 17:10
Spreading love and pride: Santa Pola's drag queen contest. Image: Galdric PS / Shutterstock.com
On June 29, in celebration of International LGTBIQ+ Pride Day, Santa Pola will conclude its month-long programme.
Among the highlights of events is the inaugural Drag Queen Santa Pola contest.
Participants who meet the specified requirements outlined in the rules can apply until Friday, June 14, 3:00.PM.
Rules can be found at: turismosantapola.es
Participants must complete the registration form, submit a photo, and provide a video presentation lasting.
To be eligible, you must be at least 18 years old and reside in Spain.
Performances should be suitable for all audiences of all ages as the event will take place at the El Palmeral Auditorium.
A jury will assess the fantasy and originality of costumes, makeup, friendliness, spontaneity, and adherence to the rules.
The top three winners will be required to perform an individual act using the song from their presentation video, followed by a simultaneous LIPSYNC battle.
Prizes will be awarded for various categories: the most imaginative costume and originality will earn a hotel night with breakfast and lunch for two people.
The best makeup will receive a €50 gift voucher to spend in associated stores in Santa Pola, along with a facial and body beauty treatment valued at €70.
Lastly, the award for friendliness and spontaneity includes a trip to Tabarca and a meal at a restaurant for two people.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
