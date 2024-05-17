Visit Port d’Andratx

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 17 May 2024 • 16:45
An upscale destination with traditional charm in Mallorca
Credit: georama
Nestled on the southwestern tip of Mallorca, Port d’Andratx is a picturesque fishing village that doubles as one of the island’s most upscale holiday destinations.
Renowned for its beautiful harbour, the area is a favourite among yachting enthusiasts and celebrities. Despite its glamorous appeal, Port d’Andratx retains a working fishing industry, providing fresh seafood to many of its waterfront restaurants.
Port d’Andratx is often described as one of Mallorca’s prettiest harbours. The town, developed in the mid-20thcentury, is located on the southern side of the port and maintains its traditional charm, largely thanks to the presence of local fisherman. During summer, the harbour buzzes with activity. Lively bars and restaurants along the water’s edge offer stunning views for residents and guests who want to soak up the charming atmosphere. Winter sees a quieter, more authentic side of Port d’Andratx as the village transforms into a serene fishing port.
Port d’Andratx has been a significant coastal spot since the Renaissance. Although modern times have seen the marina dominated by yachts, the village’s fishing heritage remains a daily presence. For those eager to explore the island’s natural beauty, the port is surrounded by beautiful countryside.
Discover the historic watchtowers Sant Carles and Sant Francesc, and the 19th-century La Trapa monastery with stunning sea views. Visit the Liedtke Museum for unique art and Mediterranean vistas. Nearby, explore the ancient town of Andratx with its charming, historic stone streets.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.