Visit Port d’Andratx

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 17 May 2024 • 16:45

An upscale destination with traditional charm in Mallorca Credit: georama

Nestled on the southwestern tip of Mallorca, Port d’Andratx is a picturesque fishing village that doubles as one of the island’s most upscale holiday destinations.

Renowned for its beautiful harbour, the area is a favourite among yachting enthusiasts and celebrities. Despite its glamorous appeal, Port d’Andratx retains a working fishing industry, providing fresh seafood to many of its waterfront restaurants.

Mallorca’s Prettiest Harbour

Port d’Andratx is often described as one of Mallorca’s prettiest harbours. The town, developed in the mid-20thcentury, is located on the southern side of the port and maintains its traditional charm, largely thanks to the presence of local fisherman. During summer, the harbour buzzes with activity. Lively bars and restaurants along the water’s edge offer stunning views for residents and guests who want to soak up the charming atmosphere. Winter sees a quieter, more authentic side of Port d’Andratx as the village transforms into a serene fishing port.

Yachts and Fishing Boats

Port d’Andratx has been a significant coastal spot since the Renaissance. Although modern times have seen the marina dominated by yachts, the village’s fishing heritage remains a daily presence. For those eager to explore the island’s natural beauty, the port is surrounded by beautiful countryside.

Discover the historic watchtowers Sant Carles and Sant Francesc, and the 19th-century La Trapa monastery with stunning sea views. Visit the Liedtke Museum for unique art and Mediterranean vistas. Nearby, explore the ancient town of Andratx with its charming, historic stone streets.