A Sea of hope: Marine turtles released

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 18 May 2024 • 19:19
Celebrating Success
Image: carm
THE El Valle Regional Wildlife Recovery Centre has achieved a significant milestone by releasing all marine turtles admitted for rehabilitation back into their natural habitat. Over the past two years, the centre has successfully rehabilitated and released seven marine turtles, confirming its crucial role in wildlife conservation efforts.
Juan María Vázquez, the Minister of Environment, Universities, Research, and the Mar Menor, highlighted the success of the centre’s efforts during the release of a young 9.8-kilogram turtle at the San Pedro Regional Park. This release marks the beginning of the season and aligns with the region’s project to deepen understanding of threats to cetaceans and marine turtles.
Vázquez commended the collaboration between the local community and the environmental organization Anse, involved in the rescue of the turtle. Despite the successful release, Vázquez highlighted ongoing threats to marine turtles, including accidental capture in fishing nets and ingestion of plastics. Such challenges mean continued vigilance is necessary. The El Valle Wildlife Recovery Centre’s work reinforces the importance of proactive conservation measures in protecting vulnerable species like marine turtles.
