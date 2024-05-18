Adapted Sports Games – athletics for all

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 18 May 2024 • 17:49

Adapted Sports Games Credit: Benidorm Council

The 24th Adapted Sports Games were held in Benidorm´s Guillermo Amor sports centre on May 16, highlighting the athletic achievements of people with disabilities

Asmibe (The Association of People with Disabilities of Benidorm and the Region) united more than 300 athletes and 18 sports centres from Benidorm and the nearing municipalities.

The event began after 12pm with assisted races, long jump competitions, goal throwing, minigolf and more, followed by an awarding ceremony and a diverting community meal.

The activities were organised by TAFAD of the Lope de Vega School, with approximately 30 students assisting and encouraging the participating athletes.

Trophies and medals were granted to the most dedicated and skilled athletes to whom the event marked a significant recognition to be remembered for a lifetime.

The Games were attended by Benidorm´s Councilor for Social Welfare, Angela Zaragozí, the Councilor for Sports, Javier Jorda as well as the schools, special education and sports centres across the Marina Alta.

Benidorm has been supporting and giving voice to people with disabilities more than ever before and alongside the Sports Games was officially recognised as the best destination in Spain for accessible tourism.