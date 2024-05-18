Afternoon tea and fashion for charity

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 May 2024 • 8:45

Fashion in aid of animal charity Photo: Pickpik CC

Jewellery by Seina is delighted to be hosting a Fashion Show and Afternoon Tea at Valentinos/Prado Halcones in Monte Halcones on Friday June 21 at 2pm.

Jewellery by Selina was established in 2009 and started out as a shop in Spain. After 10 years of trading they have now opened their online shop with fresh, exciting and on trend fashion jewellery sourced from various countries around the world and designed to reflect each wearer’s unique style and personality

At the Fashion Show there will be lots of lovely clothes and jewellery to purchase (cash only please) and a raffle with some great prizes and all in aid of the new animal sanctuary AIMS.

AIMS is a brand new registered charity based in Marbella. They are an experienced team of animal lovers dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of dogs in need across the coast and beyond. They run a team of foster carers that can look after dogs in a calm, safe and clean environment and of course this all needs funding so events like this are crucial for their survival.

Tickets cost €35 and places are limited so book your place now via email at selina@jewellerybyselina.com.