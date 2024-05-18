Afternoon tea and fashion for charity

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 18 May 2024 • 8:45
Fashion in aid of animal charity
Photo: Pickpik CC
Jewellery by Seina is delighted to be hosting a Fashion Show and Afternoon Tea at Valentinos/Prado Halcones in Monte Halcones on Friday June 21 at 2pm.
Jewellery by Selina was established in 2009 and started out as a shop in Spain. After 10 years of trading they have now opened their online shop with fresh, exciting and on trend fashion jewellery sourced from various countries around the world and designed to reflect each wearer’s unique style and personality
At the Fashion Show there will be lots of lovely clothes and jewellery to purchase (cash only please) and a raffle with some great prizes and all in aid of the new animal sanctuary AIMS.
AIMS is a brand new registered charity based in Marbella. They are an experienced team of animal lovers dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of dogs in need across the coast and beyond. They run a team of foster carers that can look after dogs in a calm, safe and clean environment and of course this all needs funding so events like this are crucial for their survival.
Tickets cost €35 and places are limited so book your place now via email at selina@jewellerybyselina.com.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.