Age Concern Gala evening

By John Smith •
Published: 18 May 2024 • 15:09
Carol Woolnoth thanked all of the guests for their support
Credit: EWN
For the first time, the charity Age Concern Marbella and San Pedro held its Gala Dinner at the restaurant in the Guadalmina Golf Club on May 17.
It was an undoubted success with all seats being filled and Euro Weekly News which endeavours to support and promote charities across all of the areas that it covers was proud and honoured to be invited to sponsor the evening, supplying balloons, table decorations and a large hamper for the raffle.
Charity President Carol Woolnoth opened the evening by thanking all those who by attending were helping to finance the many activities of the organisation and she revealed that the next project was to create a ‘Hardship Fund.’
As she explained “This is a hand up rather than a handout as we know that sometimes those on a fixed income such as a pension just need a little help when an unexpected bill suddenly arrives.”
Also thanked were all of the volunteers who are on hand to offer advice, easy to follow physical workouts, computer lessons and even arranging live entertainment for those residents of two homes for the elderly.
Last but not least, she congratulated Bill Wutherington who at 99 had to be the oldest guest at the event.
Once the meal was over, local favourite (but soon to be performing shows in London) Mr Maph donated his time and talent to entertain guests with his smooth voice and choice of well-known songs.
Mr Maph (Michael Harding) who is just about to release a new album, really gets to the heart of soul and soon had nearly half of the guests up and dancing during two performances.
In between these performances there was an auction which raised a considerable sum and then the raffle with the top prize of the Euro Weekly News hamper being won by Ana Belen Lara who is General Manager of the CK La Quinta Residential Care Home in San Pedro which works closely with Age Concern Marbella and San Pedro.
All in all it was a sensational and highly successful evening which was enjoyed by all and it was very pleasant to catch up with one special guest, Nicole King TV presenter and regular contributor to Euro Weekly News.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
