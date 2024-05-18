Business Owners Fear Protests at Palma Airport

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 18 May 2024 • 10:27

Business owners fear tourists being driven away Credit: Usien

‘Menys Turisme, Mes Vida’ (Less Tourism, More Life) has transitioned from a slogan into an association combatting excessive tourism and overcrowding in Mallorca.

During a recent meeting in Sineu, the group discussed strategies for mitigating overcrowding and potential protest actions.

During the meeting, the message was clear: ‘It’s going to be an intense summer.’

The primary target for the group’s protests could be Palma Son Sant Joan Airport. Given the potential legal ramifications of such actions, the association proposed establishing a resistance fund to cover any fines incurred. However, local business owners on the island have warned against punishing tourists. Alejandro Garcia of Manacor said “Measures must be taken to oppose unsustainable growth but making life difficult for tourists is not the way. We saw unemployment levels rise during the pandemic when no-one came here. People lost so much. Mallorca must be careful what it wishes for.”

Philippa Waldren of Palma said, “Tourists will go elsewhere. Many nationalities are having a tough time with the cost of living and unstable political situations. They do not want to be met at the airport by protestors or made to feel unwelcome. Mallorca will be a very different place if visitors decide they have had enough too.”

At the meeting, the need for a shared social response to overcrowding was emphasised. There was a call for a united front to achieve sustainable solutions for Mallorca.