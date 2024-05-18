By EWN • Published: 18 May 2024 • 10:55

Costa Blanca Bolig is expanding its presence with a new brokerage office in La Nucia.

Costa Blanca Bolig, a reputable Norwegian-owned real estate agency with over 14 years of experience in the real estate industry, is opening a new office in La Nucia, a charming town located along the beautiful Costa Blanca coast in Spain.

With the success of their existing office in Ciudad Quesada, Costa Blanca Bolig has established a solid foothold in the Costa Blanca region and has built a reputation for delivering top-notch real estate services to both local clients and international buyers. The opening of the new office in La Nucia underscores the company’s commitment to meeting demand and serving a growing market.

La Nucia, with its idyllic location between the mountains and the sea, attracts a diverse audience of homebuyers seeking a unique blend of nature, culture, and lifestyle. The new office will serve as a central resource for those seeking properties in the area, offering a wide range of properties, from luxury villas to charming apartments, to cater to various needs and preferences.

With a dedicated team of real estate experts who have extensive knowledge of the La Nucia market and surrounding areas, Costa Blanca Bolig’s new office will provide tailored services such as guidance through the purchasing process and after-sales support to ensure a seamless and secure real estate transaction for their clients.

As an integral part of the local community in La Nucia, Costa Blanca Bolig looks forward to contributing to the area’s growth and development while continuing to deliver outstanding real estate services that meet customer expectations. With the new brokerage office, they are setting the stage for an exciting phase of growth and success in the Costa Blanca real estate market.

You can find the new office at Avinguda Serra D’Aitana 1a, 03530 La Nucia. The planned opening is at the end of June 2024. The team at Costa Blanca Bolig looks forward to welcoming all customers!

