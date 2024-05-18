Curtain up on musical theatre

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 May 2024 • 19:36

Ricky Lavazza prepares for Curtain Up Photo: Facebook / Ricky Lavazza

RICKY Lavazza is celebrating the very best of the West End and Broadway on Saturday June 15 at La Sierra Restaurant in Cerrado Del Aguilla.

The event is a musical theatre revue with very special guests Juliet Williams, Gemma Lloyd & Emma Prothero who, together with Ricky, will be taking you on a journey through some of the best known tunes from the history of musicals.

Ricky Lavazza is one of the coast’s busiest and most popular performers. Being Welsh he has a real big classic voice, singing all styles of music but amazing at songs from the shows. Ricky trained professionally as a musical theatre performer, he has an effortless style and never fails to give anything less than 100 per cent. With the rare ability to really connect with his audience, his performances are always truly unforgettable.

Tickets for the revue, which starts at 7.30pm are €45 which includes drinks and canapes, a three-course menu accompanied by drinks throught the meal and of course the spectacular show.

For reservations call: 951 174 1990 or WhatsApp: 627 164 168