By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 May 2024 • 16:53

Discover Elche's cultural tapestry: A week of festivities. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

Elche is in preparation for International Museum Day on May 18 with a week of cultural events citywide.

Activities range from open days and guided tours to exhibitions and workshops for kids.

Councillor Irene Ruiz invites residents and visitors to explore Elche’s diverse museums, showcasing its rich cultural heritage.

Each museum offers unique experiences.

Alcudia Museum features a theatrical guided tour of its archaeological site, including Roman houses and the Lady of Elche statue.

Puçol School Museum presents a historical clothing exhibition and vintage classroom photo op.

MUPE hosts workshops and guided tours on palaeontology.

The Museum of the Virgin and Festa Museum offer guided tours and exhibitions, while MACE features a temporary exhibition and educational workshops.

MAHE concludes the celebrations with a concert, workshops, guided tours, and an open day.