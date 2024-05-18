By Anna Ellis •
Published: 18 May 2024 • 9:18
Elche's vehicle boom: More wheels, less tax revenue. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.
This year, Elche’s vehicle registry shows a total of 161,684 units, marking a 1.66 per cent increase compared to last year, with 2,643 more vehicles.
However, this growth hasn’t translated into increased revenue for the municipality due to a 1.5 per cent drop in the Mechanical Traction Vehicle Tax (IVTM).
Revenue from the IVTM is expected to be €12,653 million, down by 0.55 per cent from the previous year’s €12,723 million, resulting in a decrease of over €70,000.
The majority group in the registry comprises vehicles with less than 12 fiscal horsepower, totalling 65,079.
Vehicles with less than 8 fiscal horsepower saw the highest increase this year, rising by 12 per cent to reach 9,061 units.
However, the dominant group remains vehicles with less than 12 fiscal horsepower, showing a 1.25 per cent increase, totalling 65,079, which is 802 more than last year.
High-end vehicles with more than 20 horsepower saw a 1.41 per cent increase, totalling 1,295.
Motorcycles with engine capacities up to 125 cc experienced a significant increase of 5.64 per cent, adding 506 more units to reach 9,475.
Buses, particularly those with 21 to 50 seats, saw a notable increase of 7.69 per cent, reaching a total of 84 vehicles.
In Elche, tractors with more than 25 tax horsepower increased by 9.64 per cent, totalling 728 units.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.