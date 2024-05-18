By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 May 2024 • 9:18

Elche's vehicle boom: More wheels, less tax revenue. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

This year, Elche’s vehicle registry shows a total of 161,684 units, marking a 1.66 per cent increase compared to last year, with 2,643 more vehicles.

However, this growth hasn’t translated into increased revenue for the municipality due to a 1.5 per cent drop in the Mechanical Traction Vehicle Tax (IVTM).

Revenue from the IVTM is expected to be €12,653 million, down by 0.55 per cent from the previous year’s €12,723 million, resulting in a decrease of over €70,000.

Vehicles with less than 8 fiscal horsepower saw the highest increase this year, rising by 12 per cent to reach 9,061 units.

However, the dominant group remains vehicles with less than 12 fiscal horsepower, showing a 1.25 per cent increase, totalling 65,079, which is 802 more than last year.

High-end vehicles with more than 20 horsepower saw a 1.41 per cent increase, totalling 1,295.

Motorcycles with engine capacities up to 125 cc experienced a significant increase of 5.64 per cent, adding 506 more units to reach 9,475.

Buses, particularly those with 21 to 50 seats, saw a notable increase of 7.69 per cent, reaching a total of 84 vehicles.

In Elche, tractors with more than 25 tax horsepower increased by 9.64 per cent, totalling 728 units.