Fuengirola raps for Grammy Award winner

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 May 2024 • 18:15

Macklemore performs in Fuengirola Photo: Flickr CC / Macklemore

The only concert in Spain by rapper Macklemore will be in Fuengirola. The American rapper will be part of this summer’s line-up at Marenostrum Fuengirola with a concert on Friday June 21, as part of the tour to present his latest album ‘Ben’.

Born in Seattle, Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, known artistically as Macklemore, is a rapper who teamed up with producer Ryan Lewis and released the album ‘The Heist’, which included hits such as ‘Thrift Shop’ and ‘Can’t Hold Us’ and catapulted him to international fame.

He has won four Grammy Awards, in the categories of Best New Artist and Best Rap Album with ‘The Heist’, and Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance with ‘Thrift Shop‘.

Over the course of his career, he has garnered MTV Europe Music Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards, as well as nearly 20 billion plays and views, establishing himself as one of the most successful independent artists in history.

In 2023 he released his third album, entitled ‘Ben’, which tells the story of growing up in the late 1990s, when hip-hop, skateboarding and graffiti culture were booming.

Tickets for the concert which starts at 10pm (with doors open at 7.30pm) are available from the Marenostrum website from €55