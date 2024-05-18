By Anna Ellis •
Get ready to dance! George Michael tribute at Eduardo's Italian. Image: imyourmanlive.com.
Join the toe-tapping fun on Friday, May 24, starting from 8:00.PM, at Eduardo’s Italian.
Prepare for an unforgettable evening featuring the legendary George Michael tribute by the talented Brendan J Carr.
Savour the flavours of authentic Italian cuisine while you embark on a musical journey!
Enjoy a live performance with a unique twist as Brendan J Carr pays homage to the iconic George Michael, delivering a tribute show like no other.
Brendan will take you through the Legend’s incredible repertoire of hits, delivering a performance that honours the enduring legacy of his music.
With an expert blend of entertainment and energy, ‘I’m Your Man’ Live promises to be a show you won’t want to miss!
To reserve your seat, email info@eduardositalian.com, call (+34) 644 54 36 16, or visit the restaurant located at Avenida de las Brisas, 117 in Villamartin.
