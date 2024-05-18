By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 May 2024 • 15:23

Get ready to dance! George Michael tribute at Eduardo's Italian. Image: imyourmanlive.com.

Join the toe-tapping fun on Friday, May 24, starting from 8:00.PM, at Eduardo’s Italian.

Prepare for an unforgettable evening featuring the legendary George Michael tribute by the talented Brendan J Carr.

Savour the flavours of authentic Italian cuisine while you embark on a musical journey!

Enjoy a live performance with a unique twist as Brendan J Carr pays homage to the iconic George Michael, delivering a tribute show like no other.

Brendan will take you through the Legend’s incredible repertoire of hits, delivering a performance that honours the enduring legacy of his music.

With an expert blend of entertainment and energy, ‘I’m Your Man’ Live promises to be a show you won’t want to miss!

To reserve your seat, email info@eduardositalian.com, call (+34) 644 54 36 16, or visit the restaurant located at Avenida de las Brisas, 117 in Villamartin.