Introducing Bite Kitchen

Located just off the A7 with ample parking, Bite Kitchen is a culinary gem that’s making waves, especially among those with dietary restrictions. Its commitment to offering an exclusively gluten-free menu is a standout feature, and it doesn’t compromise on taste or variety.

Walking into Bite Kitchen, you’re greeted with a relaxed atmosphere and a classy environment that’s hard to find elsewhere. Whether you’re in the mood for a casual coffee, leisurely lunch or an evening meal, Bite Kitchen has you covered. The sunny terrace beckons for outdoor dining, while the option of air conditioning ensures comfort for those who prefer to dine indoors.

The staff at Bite Kitchen are a highlight unto themselves. Friendly, attentive, and welcoming, they do their best to ensure your visit is memorable. Their positive attitude and genuine care for customer satisfaction shine through in every interaction, adding to the overall dining experience.

Besides delivering a gluten-free menu in a contamination free environment, they have also gone to additional efforts to be inclusive to those with other food preferences and as such, offer a range of vegetarian and vegan options which go way beyond just that plain salad!

Bite prides itself on providing delicious home-made, wholesome food which is made from fresh ingredients and packed with vibrant flavours. The menu is plentiful so there is something for every pallet. If that’s not enough, try their mouth-watering daily specials that will keep your taste buds on their toes and no – we haven’t even told you about their dessert menu yet! If that’s not enough, there is also an international wine menu, full bar (including a soon to be released cocktail menu), fresh juice and smoothies to wash it all down with.

And let’s not forget about the Bite Bottomless Brunch – a tempting offer available every Saturday and Sunday. For just €25.00 per person, guests can indulge in a brunch item of their choice along with two hours of bottomless cava and orange juice. It’s the perfect way to kick off a leisurely weekend morning or to celebrate something special with family and friends.

But don’t just take my word for it. The rave reviews from satisfied customers speak volumes. From the modern design to the friendly service to the amazing food, Bite Kitchen has won over the hearts of many.

Whether you’re a gluten-free / celiac diner, a vegan, or simply someone who appreciates good food in a welcoming atmosphere, Bite Kitchen is a must-visit destination and a sure to become a favourite haunt for locals and visitors alike.

This week, see the launch of our new Menu.

Urb. Jazmin de Miraflores, Calle Jazmin, 29649, Mijas Costa

648 716 162

bite-kitchen.com

Sponsored